Tema NCCE sensitises residents on sanitation

The Tema Metropolitan Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE )has embarked on a sensitisation exercise to educate residents of the Tema Metropolis on the need to manage sanitation issues.

The exercise which was held across the metropolis, took the officers of the commission to lorry parks and markets.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of NCCE, Mr Isaac Kwame Antwi said the exercise was embarked upon due to the high level of irresponsibility on the part of some residents.

He said the irresponsibility of the citizenry was making the work of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) challenging and could cause an outbreak of cholera.

Mr Antwi explained that the times were already challenging for the health personnel and therefore cleanliness by individuals and institutions was key.

The director condemned littering, the disposal of refuse in open drains and piled up refuse at various points for days.

He therefore, advised the residents to be responsible while calling on the various MMDAs to punish people who acted irresponsibly, since sanitation was critical in curbing the transmission of cholera.

He advised people to avoid eating cold foods and food sold in filthy areas, and also warned people against open defecation.

Mr Antwi also highlighted the need for constant washing of hands with soap under running water.

From Dzifa Tetteh, Tema