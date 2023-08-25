Teleco expands retail presence nationwide

Vodafone Ghana is expanding its retail pres­ence nationwide with the “Vodafone Community Shops” project.

The telecom giant has set its sights on launching over 100 Vodafone Community Shops by March 31, 2024.

Ms Mercy Akude, Vodafone Ghana’s Head of Retail & Part­ner Support, said the initiative was not just about numbers, but “It is about bringing our services closer to customers”.

She said, “The Vodafone Community Shop strategy shows our dedication to efficiency and convenience. Every region across Ghana will benefit, ensuring a consistent customer experience.”

The project, which began on June 1, 2023, has already seen the successful launch of 43 Voda­fone Community Shops. Another 72 are in the pipeline, showing steadfast progress towards the end goal.

Feedback from the initial launches, especially in the Ashanti Region, she said, had been over­whelmingly positive.

“Customers appreciate how near the Vodafone Community Shops are to them. They no lon­ger have to travel long distances to access our services,” she said.

Mr David Umoh, Consum­er Business Unit Director at Vodafone Ghana, said, “We have always been committed to providing excellent services to our customers. Now it is easier to connect with us online and we want to provide the same convenience to walk-in custom­ers through Vodafone Commu­nity Shops.”

The list of targeted locations is extensive, ensuring that cus­tomers feel the benefits of the project across the country

BY KINGSLEY ASARE