Telecel Ghana Foundation shapes future of girls in STEM

Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Grow Girls in STEM initiative is keen on training a new generation of engineers, scientists, tech enthusiasts, web designers and artists

One of the initiative’s beneficiaries is Delali who was always fascinated by how devices functioned growing up.

She sometimes opened the housing of her guardian’s radio set and torchlight to figure out how they worked and reassembled them. The 12-year-old’s curiosity about the design and function of electronics has evolved into a dream to pursue creative design thinking as a career.

“I really love electronic appliances and enjoy looking deeper into what’s inside gadgets like watches and other appliances. I’m a creative person. I really like doing creative stuff and I’m interested in electronics,” the second-year junior high student of Nungua Methodist 1 Basic School said in an interview in Accra yesterday.

Delali is one of 50 participants from the New Life Orphanage, Nungua, and Osu Children’s Home who received practical Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) training that exposed them to experiments in robotics, programming, web design, and arts, as part of Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Grow Girls in STEM initiative.

Hosted at the state-of-the-art STEAM Centre on the premises of the Accra Senior High School in collaboration with Asutem Robotics, the Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Grow Girls in STEM project is aimed at empowering and training young girls to explore and excel in STEM fields to compete in a world increasingly driven by technology and innovation.

Since its inception in August 2023, over 150 young girls have received STEM empowerment and training in Accra and Takoradi.

After interacting with the young participants who were in different breakout sessions, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, said “We believe the future of STEM is brighter with a diverse range of brilliant minds. That’s why we’re proud that our Grow Girls in STEM initiative is empowering young girls to explore their passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, a critical step to becoming the next generation of innovators who will create solutions.”

In the STEM workshop, Delali and her teammates were seen busy creating their own visual story using Scratch, a simple programming software for producing interactive stories, games, and animations.

“I found it easy and fun to move the sprites from left to right. It is a very educative and important skill. I also learnt about teamwork because two heads are better than one. It’s better that a group of people come together to learn because it’s much easier than when only you are doing it.”

Reflecting on the importance of such training, Delali offered a thoughtful perspective. “I believe some pupils usually don’t know their talents until they’re taught. I think it’s essential for children to learn more about their skills and talents through these trainings,” she said.

Delali has clear aspirations for the future. “I want to be a creative designer because I love the thought of creating things and being innovative. I particularly love 3D designs because they are not just flat. They express how one feels about the drawing and generally catch the attention of the audience better,” she said.

