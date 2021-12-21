Telcos to reduce charges by 25% to lessen E-Levy burden – Telecoms Chamber

Telecommunication companies and their mobile money operators have agreed to reduce the charges on transactions by 25 per cent amid the possible introduction of the e-Levy.

According to the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GTC), the decision was taken following extensive deliberations with the government on the need to lessen the impact of the new tax on consumers.

In a press release, GTC noted that “we acknowledge the need to expand the tax base. However, to reduce the overall impact of the new levy on consumers, MTN and AirtelTigo have agreed to a downward revision of their P2P (person to person transfer) fees by up to 25 per cent depending on the respective operator. Vodafone currently has no charges.”

The GTC added that each mobile money operator would notify their customers of the applicable revised rate when the e-levy bill is passed into law.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GTC), in the press statement, noted that the companies were ready to provide customers assistance during the implementation of the e-levy.

“We pledge our continued support to our customers and would continue to deliver innovative products and service that would ensure the convenience of the digital financial platforms and support the national digital transformation effort, ” the statement said.

Meanwhile, since MrOfori-Atta announced the government’s decision to introduce a 1.75 per cent levy on all electronic transactions effective January 1, 2022, stakeholders have been divided on the initiative.

Although, the government has argued that it is an innovative way to generate revenue, scores of citizens have expressed varied sentiments on its appropriateness.

Even though others have argued in support of the levy, a section of the populace believe that the 1.75 per cent e-levy is an insensitive tax policy that will deepen the already prevailing hardship in the country