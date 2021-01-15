Techiman South MP promises to facilitate peace, unity, cohesion

The Techiman South Member of Parliament(MP) in the Bono Region, Martin Agyei Korsah has assured of his commitment and determination to facilitate peace, unity and social cohesion in the constituency.

He described the post-election violence which erupted in the area that left two dead and some injured and marred the beauty of the general election as unfortunate, and promised to work hard to restore the existing cohesion, peace, unity and facilitate the growth and development of the area.

Mr Korsah gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Techiman Traditional Council to thank the chiefs for his election, and rallied their support and assistance towards the growth and development of the area.

“Peace, social cohesion and unity are prerequisites for community and national growth and development and bury their political affiliations, forge ahead in peace and unity to promote the required social cohesion needed towards growth and development.

“Our traditional authorities play key roles in the government, and I promised to make regular contacts with them to seek their advice and contributions to bring the growth and development of Techiman to the next level.

“Health, education and agriculture remains my priority,” Mr Korsah indicated and expressed the optimism “the traditional authorities in the area will support and assist him to improve on the sectors, and better the lives of the constituents.”

Mr Korsah reminded his constituents he was in Parliament to seek their interest, hence the need for followers of the various political divide in the area to support and assist him to achieve his vision for the constituency.

Nana Owusu Gyare, the Akwamuhene and acting President of the Techiman Traditional Council urged the MP not to worry much about the post-election violence and mishaps that characterised his election, instead strengthen himself and focused on the growth and development of the area.

“We don’t belong to any political party, but we always vote for people who seek the interest of Techiman and we will appeal to you to work hard to prove your worth, in order not to disappoint them,” he implored. –myjoyonline.com