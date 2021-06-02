Teacher in trouble for allegedly having sex with student

A 41-year-old teacher,accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student, at Manhean, in Accra, has been granted GH¢60,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.





The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, ordered Hoeyi to produce three sureties, two of whom should be public servants earning not less than GH¢2, 000 a month.





Mac-Elvis Hoeyi, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty, and the case has been adjourned to Friday, June 18.





Prosecuting, Sergeant Richard Opoku Aniagyei said that the victim’s mother, a trader and resident of Manhean reported the case to the police.





Sgt Aniagyei said Hoeyi was also a resident of Nsakina, and the victim’s teacher.





He said on Saturday, May 8, the girl accompanied the mother to a pharmacy shop to buy cocoa butter cream.





Sgt Aniagyei said while the victim was on her way to get the cream from another source, as the pharmacy had run out of stock, she met Hoeyi, who was driving his car.





Prosecution said Hoeyi gave the girl ‘lift’ so that she could buy the cream for her mother, but instead, he (teacher) lured her to his room at Nsakina and allegedly had sex with her.





Sg Aniagyei said Hoeyi gagged the victim with his palm, amid bleeding by the victim.





Prosecution said accused gave the victim GHC20.00 and warned her not to tell anyone about her ordeal, otherwise she would die.





SgtAniagyei said the victim’s mother had learned that Hoeyi had taken her daughter in his car to Nsakina.





Prosecution said when the victim returned home, her mother questioned her about what had happened, but she declined to disclose any information.





Sgt Aniagyei said when her mother took the victim to hospital, she narrated her ordeal.





Following a threat from her mother to take her to their hometown to continue her education, the victim left the house to stay with a friend.





Prosecution said the mother reported the matter to the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit and a police medical form was issued and victim was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment.





According to Sgt Aniagyei, the medical form was endorsed after examination and treatment, resulting in the arrest of Hoeyi. – GNA