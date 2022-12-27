Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP fetes 420 widows

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa -Nsuaem in the Western Region Mr George Mireku Duker on Monday feted 420 widows in the constituency.

They were served with food and drinks, also given a hamper containing a piece of cloth, rice, oil, beverages and cash.

The yearly event, which was part of Mr Duker’s initiatives to celebrate the Christmas festivities and also to show care and love for the underprivileged and needy in Tarkwa -Nsuaem.

It was attended by guests including the Queenmother of Apinto Division, Nana Abena Boaduwaa II, the Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai.

Mr Duker said, the yearly event, was a happy moment to thank God for His mercies, blessings and comfort for the widows.

He argued that, Christians had a duty to care for the society and also make the world a better place.

Mr Duker encouraged the widows not to give – up on God and that “through people He is caring for His children.”

“This occasion is not to remember your sorrows, but, to appreciate what God has done for us, stressing that Indeed , let’s remember that God cares for all of us, “ Mr Duker added.

The MP stated “ We call on the gathering especially the widows to pray deep in their hearts and thank God for what He has done for us. We’ve not been disgraced, and we have not died. “

Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa -Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kesse, noted that, the event was tailored to promote the welfare of widows and the disadvantaged in society, adding that “ God has listened to your prayers.”

“This is Christmas and we are promoting healthy life and growth. We pray that the next season will also be a blessing to us all. We also pray for longer life especially for Mr Duker, “ he said.

Secretary of Widows Might Foundation, Beatrice Corangle , thanked Mr Duker for the yearly event, which she described as a respite and joy to beneficiaries.

She said “ We seek God’s guidance and blessings for Mr Duker for what he is doing for widows in Tarkwa -Nsuaem.”

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA