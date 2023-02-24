Taptap Send call centre to create jobs for Ghanaian youth – Growth Director

The state of youth unemploy­ment in Ghana is precarious and gradually getting to the point of a national security threat which must be of concern to all Ghana­ians and entities doing business in the country, Mr Darryl Koku Mawutor Abraham, Growth Di­rector, Africa for Taptap Send, an international remittance company has observed.

He said it was for the purposes of helping meet the unemploy­ment challenge in the country that Taptap Send has set up a call centre in Accra offering jobs to young Ghanaians as well as making money transfer safer and faster for its global clients and most especially Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview in connection with the formal launch of the call centre current­ly being operated by Eservices Africa Limited, an outsourcing partner, Mr Mawutor Abraham said the centre also forms part of the global collaborative and networking efforts to improve the lives of citizens across the world.

In his remarks, the Global Director of Customer Services for Taptap Send, Mr Marcin Kup­czak, disclosed that the company understood the money transfer transactions better because it was set up by more than 90 per cent immigrants who came from different countries, other than the metropolis and that explained why Taptap Send did not charge any fees for its services.

He said in addition to job creation, the call centre in Accra was to help improve clients and customer relations and provide the best opportunity for feed­back, for a better resolution of any challenges that might face clients.

Mr Emmanuel Wereko Annor, Chief Operating Officer of Eservices Africa, handlers of the Taptap call centre in Accra said the Taptap Send app provided easier, simpler and safer means of money transfer accessible to all.

He said the centre was staffed with young men and women with varied and vast experiences in the money transfer and Fintech space.