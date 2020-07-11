Tano North NDC candidate donates to constituents

The parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region, Pius Opoku has donated four motorbikes and 20 bicycles to his constituency and branch executives.

The donation aimed at assisting the executives of the party in the constituency to perform their duties diligently.

Pius Opoku, told Ghanaian Times that the gesture would go a long way to enhance the party’s machinery to be able to access the length and breadth of the constituency with ease.

He also added that it would enable them to effectively monitor the ongoing voters registration exercise.

Pius Opoku, further urged all his constituents who are of voting age to duly participate in the exercise to avoid being disenfranchised in December.

The parliamentary candidate advised all and sundry to eschew any form of violence and go about the exercise peacefully for democracy to win at the end of the day.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme