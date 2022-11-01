Tamale City, RTU share spoils in Tamale derby

Tamale City and Real Tamale United (RTU) laboured to a 1-1 draw in a match day four betPawa Ghana Premier league (GPL) fixture at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium yesterday, rendering both sides winless after four games.

The regional derby, contested before a sparse crowd consisting of fans from both sides, witnessed RTU shot ahead in the 42nd minute through Baba Kushibo.

But three minutes later, Isaac Mensah levelled for the home side through a spot kick, scoring City’s first goal of the campaign.

An intense display and intricate passing from both sides at the onset promised a goal glut but a lack of firepower and creativity upfront left both sides spurning the few clear cut chances that were created.

RTU, however, was the superior of the two with a forward line comprising former Hearts of Oak forward Abdul Manaf Umar, Captain David Abagna and Kushibo who kept pressing the home side’s defence in search of the opener.

That moment arrived five minutes from halftime when Abagna combined with Hafiz Adams down the right-flank. Adams spotted Kushibo inside the penalty box of City with a tailored pass, with Kushibo in turn calmly picking the far right post to place the ball beyond City’s goalie Cisse Tijani.

The goal elicited a quick response from City who rather than coiling came out in spirited fashion with a sprint by Sampson Eduku into the visitors goal area leading goalie Lukman Sherrifto foul the attacker.

Referee Misbaw Mohammed adjudged it a penalty with Mensah who elected himself for the kick slotting home for the equalizer.

In the second period, the home side adopted a defensive posture allowing endless pressure from the visitors.

The visitors taught they had the winner in the 81st minute through substitute Roland Frimpong but his effort was flagged offside with the home side holding their nerve to split the points with their regional foes.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO