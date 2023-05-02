Tamale City hold Kotoko in K’si

Champions Asante Kotoko played out a 1-1 draw with Tamale City in their betPawa Premier League match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors returned to their favourite grounds looking to restore some pride after the patchy result against Accra Great Olympics in midweek, but the Tamale lads snatched a point in a frantic encounter.

ShadrackAddo, Dickson Afoakwa and Enock Morison made the starting line-up of the champions, while Tamale City Coach Hamza Mohammed named captain Collins AmoahBoateng, Liventus Arthur, hot-shot Sampson Eduku and CisseTijani in his starting line-up.

After an explosive start to the game, Rocky Dwamena broke the deadlock for Asante Kotoko in the 36th minute.

The midfielder fired from 30 meters to beat Tamale City goalkeeper CisseTijani to send the stadium into a frenzy.

The Porcupine Warriors pushed for the second goal but their efforts fell flat as the visitors replied through Yahaya Mohammed in the 41st minute. Yahaya smartly headed home a delicious free-kick from Liventus Arthur for the equalizer.

Back from recess, Kotoko coach AbdulaiGazale altered his team by bringing on Rashid Nortey, Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Matheus De Souza for ShadrackAddo, Dickson Afoakwa and Enock Morrison but their introduction did not make the needed impact as Tamale City kept them at bay.

Both sides kept probing for the winner but it came to naught as the whistle blew for the end of proceedings.

The result completes a remarkable week for Tamale City, following their impressive 4-1 win against Accra Hearts of Oak in midweek.

Kotoko are now fifth on the League table – seven points behind leaders Aduana Stars, while Tamale City move to 15th place – level on points with 16th-placed King Faisal. – Ghanafa.org