Takyi favourite for top SWAG award

The crème de la crème of Ghana sports, stretching from officialdom, active players, managers, sponsors to fans, would converge on the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) today as the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) confer honours on sports men and women who excelled in the year 2020/21.

The occasion – 46thMTN SWAG Awards, would also honour key stakeholders in the sports industry whose activities have helped in the promotion and development of the industry.

Banjamin Azamati

As usual, several awards would be handed out to deserving athletes and officials.

But the climax would be the award of the Sports Personality of the Year gong which would be contested for by the 4X100m Relay Team, Olympic Games bronze medalist Samuel Takyi and Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The Footballer of the Year (Foreign) category is also expected to be keen as Daniel Amartey of Leicester City, Mohammed Kudus of Ajax Amsterdam and Jonathan Mensah, Columbus Crew vie for the award.

Daniel Barnie would have the chance to make it double with his nomination at the Footballer of the Year (Home Based) category against Diawusie Taylor of Karela United and Ishmeal Ganiu Asante Kotoko.

With the exploits of Hasaacas Ladies on both local and continental scene, the category of Female Footballer of the Year – Female is expected to be a two-horse race between Janet Agyiri and Jafar Rahama despite the third contender, Constance Agyemang from Berry Ladies.

It will equally be tough at the Coach of the Year category where five coaches, namelyAbdul Karim Zito (U20), Christian Nsiah – Athletics, Samuel Boadu – Hearts, Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing and Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies will contest for the award.

The Athlete of the Year (Male) category will also witness a two-horse race betweenBenjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah while Deborah Acquah grabs Athlete of the Year (Female) award in a lone race.

The Boxer of the Year (Professional) category will see Alfred Lamptey, Mohammed Aryeetey and John Abaja Laryea go head-to-head but Samuel Takyi will have no contender in the Boxer of the Year (Amateur) category.

Other awards categories include: Discovery of the Year – Constance Serwaa Agyemang (Football/Berry Ladies); Fatawu Issahaku (Football/Steadfast); Kamaldeen Sulemana and Unilez Takyi – Swimming.

Administrator of Year:Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies); George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation) and Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies.

SWAG Top 5 (Discipline Rank) Shortlist:Athletics, Amateur Boxing; Badminton; Chess; Rugby; Table Tennis and Tennis.

Life Time Achievement: Stephen Appiah. Decorative Award – Togbe Afede XIV and Nana Bayin Eyison. Dedication and Valour –Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing); Lawyer Ntow Fianko and Oduro Nyarko.

Chess Player of the Year – Philip Selikem Yao Amoako. Badminton Player of the YearKelvin Alphous – Male; Prospera Nantuo – Female. Tennis Player of the Year – Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male, Naa Shika Mackorley – Female. Swimming Athlete of the Year – Unilez Takyi.

BY ANDREW NORTEY