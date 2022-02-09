Take advantage of employment opportunities within YEA ….CEO urges Oti youth

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has called on the youth within the newly created Oti Region to take advantage of opportunities provided by the agency to gain employment.

According to Mr Frimpong, the outfit was committed to reducing employment within the region and the country at large, and the youth must also avail themselves to benefit from the agency’s job creation initiative.

“The government, through YEA, would continue to create the opportunities and avenues for the youth to be employed, and would require collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders to progressively eradicate the unemployment canker in the country,” he stressed.

He was speaking at the recent commissioning of YEA’s new ultra-modern office complex to serve as the headquarters for Oti Region.

YEA, he said, was committed to collaborating with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council to reduce the unemployment rate in the region within the shortest possible time.

That, he added, would be achieved through extensive agricultural development with the agency’s regional flagship programmes.

Mr Frimpong said they would also focus on empowering individuals and cooperatives to venture into skill training to create jobs.

“We are committed to working together with the regional council to create jobs for the youth as we hope to reduce unemployment and eventually end the canker across the country,” he stated.

Mr Frimpong stated that the new office would be a huge boost to bringing job opportunities closer to the teeming youth in the Oti Region as the outfit would forge a closer relationship with the council to implement the numerous modules and projects, including the YEA Job Centre, the Artisan Directory, Flagship Projects, Work Abroad Programme and other entrepreneurship support programmes.

On his part, the Oti Regional Minister, Dr Joshua Makobu, was optimistic that the new edifice and collaboration between the regional council and YEA would go a long way to foster development.

Dr Makobu, a former employee of YEA, praised the government for the initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and providing them with sources of livelihoods.

“As a Regional Minister, I wish to state my unflinching support for the job creation agenda of YEA, which is perfectly in line with government’s industrialisation drive,” he said.

He took the opportunity to urge participants to buy into the E-Levy proposal which would aid government’s job creation agenda as emulated by YEA.

Chief of Dambai, Nana Bameasem Asafohene, also expressed gratitude to government for ensuring that the entire region was rapidly seeing a face-lift since its creation.

He called on the youth to take advantage of the opportunities to be provided through YEA’s new office so as to become more responsible to society.

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Krachi East, Mr Francis Kofi Okeso, also commended government for the numerous infrastructural development taking place across the region since its creation.

He was optimistic that the completion of the YEA office would motivate other state agencies to expedite work on their regional offices.

BY TIMES REPORTER