SWAG grateful to sponsors, partners

The Sports Writ­ers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners of the 47th edition of its annual awards held in Accra in January 2023.

Speaking to the Times Sports after the association’s awards review meeting held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, General Secretary of the association thanked the headline sponsors, MTN Ghana and Adamus Resources, a mining firm for their support.

He also expressed grati­tude to Kofikrom Pharmacy, Ghana Gas, Stanbic Banks, Betway, Twellium Industries, Ghana Free Zones Author­ity as well as SES HD Plus Ghana, the country’s pre­mium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, for their roles in making this year’s edition very successful.

Commenting on the HD Plus deal, Mr Asibey said, it fell in line with the company’s commitment to make an additional range of programmes in HD quality to more satellite TV homes in Ghana.

Mrs Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, CEO, SES HD PLUS Ghana, said at the launch of the partner­ship that “This cooperation with SWAG is a significant step for us in the delivery of quality TV viewing experiences to satellite TV homes in Ghana. We are more than pleased to be delivering the 2022 SWAG Awards to sports enthusiasts at home and on the go via ‘SCOOORE HD’ available on HD+ channel 151.”

According to the SWAG General Secretary, the company delivered on its promise to stage a master class event by the set-up provided, and quality of its live broadcast for its SCOOORE Channel and other television outlets that telecast the awards live.”

He said, the support reduced the organizational expenditure which would have been a responsibility of SWAG, adding that, “we didn’t pay for cost relat­ing to the use of Outside Broadcast (OB) Vans, stage, television production and many others.

The SWAG awards sought to acknowledge gal­lant sportsmen and women for their efforts in the year (2022) and was attended by personalities including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kofi Dampare, former Minister of State, Mr Joe Aggrey, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi and others.

The Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi Tradi­tional Area (Assin Kushea), Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, was the Guest of Honour.

Ghana and Ajax forward, Mohammed Kudus, was adjudged winner of the flagship Sports Personality of the Year at the event that saw over 40 other awards going to individuals and organizations that contribut­ed to the development and promotion of sports in the country.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER