SWAG Awards fixed for October 10

August 27, 2020
The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG), has announced October 10, 2020 as the date for the 45th MTN SWAG Awards.

The SWAG Awards which was originally scheduled for May 23, 2020 was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the suspension or cancellation of many international sporting activities.

The 2019 edition of the awards will now be held at the plush Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra where honours will be conferred on distinguished sports men and women, who excelled in their various sporting disciplines in the year 2019.

SWAG, the umbrella body for the sports media in Ghana is the body solely responsible for honouring Ghanaian sportsmen and women who excel representing Ghana in international competitions over the years.

The SWAG Awards and Events Committee will soon roll out activities leading to the night where over 27 athletes and officials will be decorated.

