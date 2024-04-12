Suspects in Kotoko, Nations FC assault case granted bail

A court in Kumasi has granted bail to five persons who attacked match officials during the Ghana Premier League (GPL) match involving Asante Kotoko and Nations FC on March 24, 2024.

The suspects, Anthony Twum­Barima, Habib Moro, George Aduko, popularly called ’Adon­go’, Baba Iddi and Yaw Bediako,

nicknamed ‘Osebo,’ appeared before Circuit Court 1, Asokwa on April 9, 2024.

Presiding Judge, Mr Obiri Kyere, granted the five accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 each, with one surety to be justi­fied, after they pleaded not guilty to the offences of conspiracy and assault.

Police arrested and charged the five persons after they allegedly attacked match officials during a Ghana Premier League match be­tween Asante Kotoko and Nations FC.

The suspects, who are believed to be Asante Kotoko supporters, will re-appear before the court on May 3 for Case Management Con­ference (CMC).

Rioting fans invaded the pitch and attacked the Referee, James Taylor, and his two assistants, Kwe­si Brobbey and Roland Addy, as well as fourth official, HasimYaku­bu, after Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat at home to Nations FC.

The Safety and Security Commit­tee of the Ghana Football Asso­ciation (GFA) is taking proactive measures to deal with hooliganism in football matches, and the arrest

and prosecution of the five sus­pects was one of many actions being taken to address the canker.

The GFA says it was deter­mined to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and create a safe match-day environment for players, match officials, support­ers and everyone associated with the game. –Ghanafa.org