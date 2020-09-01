Suspected robberkilled at Nankabamu

An unidentified man, believed to be a robber, was killed and tied to a wooden electric pole, at Nankabamu, within Bremang UGC Area of the Suame municipality of Ashanti.



The victim was stripped, had injuries on the body, and was tied with rope from the neck to the feet to an electric pole.



Some residents, who spoke to Ghanaian Times, here, said they heard someone wailing for help around 4am on Sunday, but they were afraid to go out of their rooms to rescue him, suspecting he was a robber.



According to the source, the people later found out that the suspect was caught by his assailants in an attempt to steal car battery.



The residents claimed robbers had been terrorising them for a long time, in some instances, stabbing victims in the course of their operations.



The residents complained that they had reported the poor security situation in the area to the assembly member of the area, Agya Sarfo, but he was yet to act on it.



The Ghanaian Times could not get Mr Sarfo to comment on the case when efforts were made.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI