Politics

Support women who offer themselves for leadership positions—Assembly Member

April 20, 2021
Mr Mwinterebo addressing members of the community

The Assembly Member for the Goriyiri Electoral Area in the Nadowli/Kaleo District of the Upper West Region, Nestor Mwinterebo, has appealed to communities to support and assist women who courageously offer themselves to be elected to occupy leadership positions.

He said they should even go a step further by encouraging women they know have the capacity to lead and rally behind them to succeed.

Mr Mwinterebo made the appeal during a community forum organised by the Project Support Team of Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Girls (EROP) under the auspices of African Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (AfCHuRSD) at Vogonni in the Nadowli/Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

He wondered why communities believed in the traditional system and yet women were not given the chance to contribute their bid in developing communities through leadership.

David Ganye, EROP Project Coordinator said the project sought to ensure women and girls realised their potentials and utilised available opportunities to better their lot.

Umar Yaarun, Nadowli-Kaleo District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), indicated that the practice where a man’s family collected every property of the man from his wife and children after his death was against the law, and thus, advised victims to report to the appropriate agencies for the needed assistance.

Felix Baazing, Chief of Vogonni community, urged the people to live in peace, unity and harmony with their families and contribute towards their growth and development of the community.

Helena Awilba, a participant, commended AfCHuRSD for bringing EROP Project to the community-GNA

