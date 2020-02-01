Support the brand – Miss Ghana 2019

Miss Ghana 2019, Rebecca Kwabi, has appealed to the media to continue to support Exclusive Events Ghana Limited to sell Ghana.

According to her, every organisation had its challenges but the media often fed too much on negatives rather than helping to project the positives that would help the cause of our nation.

Miss Rebecca Kwabi who is a fashion student of Maureen Signature, made this statement during the launch of Miss Ghana 2020 at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

This year’s theme is “Evolution of Beauty”

“In Ghana the media projects the negatives rather than positively projecting Ghana and it really saddens my heart,” she said.

She added that, such negativity affected their brand on the international market and made it difficult for the foreigners to support them.

Miss Kwabi stated that Ghana could also win the Miss World pageant once the media played their role in positively projecting Ghana.

“Let’s keep the dream of Miss Ghana alive, let’s not kill their dream,” adding that, the Miss Ghana title had given her the opportunity to explore and reach out to the needy.

“I have never regretted being part of the Miss Ghana Foundation and I urge all young ladies to be part of this dream,” she stated in confidence.

The CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, Inna Maryam Patty, said she and her team were urged, each year, because of the beautiful results they achieve with each batch of young ladies who passed through the Miss Ghana school, for women empowerment.

“We have watched with admiration and inner satisfaction the various levels Miss Ghana titleholders, their runners-up, regional queens or contestants have risen to as well as the marvellous works they do in changing the dynamics, reshaping conversations, all in the bid to ensure a woman’s voice is heard and not heeded, not overlooked nor ignored.” she stressed.

Inna Patty disclosed that, Miss Ghana 2020 would take place at the National Theatre in the last week of April, this year.



Launching the event, Nii Adjetey, Abokobi Mantse commended Exclusive Events Ghana for the good work they had done over the years.

“Miss Ghana is our baby, the Miss Ghana pageant and Miss Ghana Foundation are as old as Ghana. This is a national asset that we cannot allow to collapse; the ministry is ready to partner Exclusive Events Ghana.”





“The young women who participate are beauties with elegance, the Miss Ghana brand helps to promote Ghana and tourism, they promote the See Ghana initiative. We encourage these young women to be worthy ambassadors of Ghana,” he said.



Okyeame kwame, an artiste also commended the Miss Ghana pageant and Miss Ghana Foundation for their corporate social responsibility in making sure that they supported the underprivileged in society.

“This year will be a different year for Miss Ghana. I encourage Ghanaians and the media to promote the positive sides of Miss Ghana,” he said and urged Ghanaians to hold on to the brand and support it in good or bad times.

The launch was attended by traditional leaders, Nana Adwoa Awindor, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and other celebrities.

By Linda Abrefi Wadie






