‘Support MoFA towards robust food system’

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector and beyond, have been urged to support the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), to sustain its efforts in building a robust food system for the country.

According to the Deputy Director of the Ministry in charge of Finance and Administration, and Coordinator of World Food Day (WFD) event, Gilbert Ampeh, food and good nutrition should be available to all.

He made the call in Accra yesterday when the Amen Amen Institute, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), presented cash of GH¢10, 000 to the Ministry to support the celebration of the 43rd annual WFD.

The WFD is celebrated annually on October 16 to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and to highlight the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

Designated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO) in 1979, this year’s edition which falls on a Sunday would be celebrated on Friday, October 14 in Ghana.

The Day would be marked with a flag-raising ceremony at Sogakope in the South Tongu district of the Volta Region, on the theme: “Leaving no one behind: Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.”

MrAmpeh said over the years, tenet of the celebration had been poverty eradication and that it was imperative for all and sundry to help ensure that everybody has a nutritious three-square meal.

Having nutritional meals, he said, would help prevent ailment.

Outlining activities scheduled for the celebration, MrAmpeh said, there would be radio discussions, radio drama, and a float to sensitise the public on good nutrition as well as a donation to the less privileged.

In collaboration with the NGO, the WFP, and other partners, he said, would visit investment centres in the catchment areas which are into agriculture.

Mr Ampeh commended the NGO, which is the UN’s partner in the celebration of the Day, for always supporting the event with a cash donation and food crops for distribution.

The cash was presented by Nii Abbey Mensah, a committee representative of the Institute, and another staff, Daniel Reynolds; on behalf of the Institute’s Founding President, Amen Amenreynolds Amen.

Mr Mensah said the donation was a show of the institute’s commitment towards ensuring food security for the country and urged other stakeholders to support the Ministry.

Aside from the donation of food crops for distribution, he said, it would also organise a float on October 8 in Accra from James Town Lighthouse Street to the Ministry.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR