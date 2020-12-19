News

Support Islamic Initiatives – Organizers Ghana Muslims Achiever Awards

December 19, 2020
0 Less than a minute

The Chief Executive Officer of Sukra Concepts and Board member of Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards, Murtala Mohammed Ahmed has called Muslim businessmen to support the award scheme to make it better in the coming years.

The event which has over the years distinguished itself in honouring individuals for their great feat in impacting good Islamic morals and championing the course of improving society, has again achieved another milestone.

However, he believes Ghana Muslims Achiever Awards can shine more light on the efforts of the selfless heroes in society if given the needed support and attention.

To this end the Mr. Murtala Mohammed Ahmed has called on Muslims in Ghana to embrace the concept since a community which does honour its heroes is not worth dying for.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the awards, the CEO stated that the scheme can do more not only by bringing to bear the achievements of our men of courage in Ghana and across Africa but will also in effect create employment for the youth.

The event took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday December 11, 2020.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Stakeholders’ concerns incorporated into public varsity bill’

‘Stakeholders’ concerns incorporated into public varsity bill’

December 17, 2020
Photo of Hollard staffs sweeps CIIG Awards

Hollard staffs sweeps CIIG Awards

December 16, 2020
Photo of Dr. Ibrahim Awal and other grab award at Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards

Dr. Ibrahim Awal and other grab award at Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards

December 16, 2020
Photo of Fire destroys property worth almost GH₵940,000 in UWR

Fire destroys property worth almost GH₵940,000 in UWR

December 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close