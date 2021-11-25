Success is never an overnight Development but as a result of years of consistent efforts – Yahya Diab

Success is by no means-ending Implementation of Determination, Consistency, and Hard Work.

Many individuals related success to a single-day improvement that uplifts them from Rags to Riches.

Yahya Diab belongs to a Renowned Family of Entrepreneurs within the Various diversified enterprise sectors in Ghana together with Construction, General Merchandise, Real Estate, and the Oil and Gas business.

Being a member to one of the Oldest Lebanese Families that came to Ghana late Nineteen Sixties.

The Chief Executive Officer of Veros Petroleum Limited, a registered and licensed firm in the downstream sector of the Oil and Gas industry that specializes in Petroleum Retailing, Bulk distribution, Bunkering, Storage facilitation, and Lubricants Sales.

Successful people invest many of their daily hours and unparalleled devotion into their business or idea to make their dreams turn into reality. Success is a long-term plan and not an overnight occurrence. Onlookers would think that people have succeeded overnight but the truth is, that person is reaping the benefits of his or her hard work over the years he strived. There are no shortcuts or off-roads to success in life. Overnight success is a myth he said.

Young upcoming brilliant and bright entrepreneurs can turn out to be profitable at a younger age when they channel all their time, power, and resources in direction of their profession that older individuals of their fields didn’t.

Entrepreneurship is bitter but it’s fruit are sweet and that whenever you decide on your plans and targets no matter how onerous it will get, you’ll positively succeed.

Yahya Diab additionally urged entrepreneurs to maintain their heads excessive and by no means to be discouraged after they journey or fall as a result of Mountains don’t kind or rise without earthquakes.

Entrepreneurs must get used to being uncomfortable because of it being a part of the journey into the direction of greatness.