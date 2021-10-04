Suarez deepens Barca crisis

LUIS Suarez piled more misery on Barcelona by scoring in a 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid on Saturday but Ronald Koeman insists he has the club’s support to continue as coach.

Barca president Joan Laporta had said a few hours before kick-off that Koeman would continue as coach “regardless of the result” at the Wanda Metropolitano, but another limp display will put that commitment to the test over the two-week international break.

Koeman confirmed after the game he spoke to Laporta on Friday night and Saturday morning.

He said he welcomed the clarity over his future, which he believes will benefit the team.

“Clarity is very important, for the confidence of the coach, for the players too, for them to know the coach is still here,” said Koeman.

“He has made his decision, as he said this afternoon, so everything is perfect.”

Goal scorer Suarez put his hands together and looked up to the sky in what was initially a muted celebration, presumably out of respect for his former club, where he spent six years and scored 198 goals.

But the Uruguayan then made a telephone gesture and appeared to aim it at Koeman, perhaps referencing the abrupt manner Barca’s coach told him he was surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, just over a year ago. – AFP