Study or work abroad: Engage services of qualified professional institutions

Individuals seeking to study or work abroad are advised to engage the services of qualified professional institutions in order to navigate the challenges that come with it.

Studying or working abroad could be a life-changing experience, offering individuals the opportunity to gain a global perspective, immerse themselves in new cultures, and receive a high-quality education, says Mr Christopher Anum, Country Director, Peakworth Inc.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday Mr Anum, however, stated that it could also be a challenge if potential migrants did not seek professional advice to enable them to make the right choices.

Peakworth Inc is a leading global provider of Human Resource solutions, specialising in HR consulting services, labour management, and placement services, student placement, and study abroad programmes.

Peakworth, with the head office in Canada, (https://peakworthinc.com/study-work-immigrate.html) Mr Anum, said had over the years been offering professional services to potential students to find affordable schools and assist in the overall application process.

Mr Anum said “our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support to help them achieve their goals. Canada, Hungary, and the rest of Europe are popular destinations for international students due to their excellent academic institutions, diverse cultures, and vibrant societies. We present an overview of study abroad programs and opportunities in these regions.”

“At Peakworth Inc we are committed to delivering the highest level of service and support to our clients across the globe. We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients and becoming a trusted partner in their success. If you are looking for HR solutions and study abroad opportunities, we are the right institution for you,” he said.

Mr Anum said “we specialise in study abroad programmes and opportunities in Canada, Hungary, and the rest of Europe.”

