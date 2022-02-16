Strike action by lecturers: Go back to classrooms!! – Court orders UTAG     

After 36 days of strike, the Labour Division of the Accra High Court yesterday put an injunction on the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

By the order, UTAG must call off the strike and go back to the lecture halls, Justice Frank Aboadwe Rockson, gave the order following an application for interlocutory injunction filed by the National Labour Commission(NLC).

Lecturers of the various public universities had embarked on a strike over conditions of service and payment of allowances.

All efforts by the NLC to get the lecturers back into the lecture halls had been unsuccessful.

All the two applications filed by the NLC for an order of the court to compel the UTAG to call off the strike had not been granted as the court urged the parties to settle the case out of court.

Currently, academic activities in all public universities across the country had been put on hold.

The various students unions have called for cool heads to prevail between UTAG and NLC.

The students said they were the worst victims of the impasse between the two institutions as they had spent their monies.

Meanwhile, most students have returned home following the closure of universities over the impasse.

But it remains to be seen whether the lecturers would comply with the order of the court.

The UTAG had stated that it members were ready to bear the consequences of the strike.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA