Street Academy holds thanksgiving service

The Street Academy on Saturday held a thanksgiving service to appreciate God for his immense protection and blessings upon the school and their lives as well.

The service was part of the school’s Christmas and New Year celebration and to also boost the children confidence.

Chief Executive Officer of Street Academy, Ataa Lartey, said God had been faithful to the school throughout the years especially when the entire country experienced the COVID -19 pandemic.

He said in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, the school supplied food to the people in nearby communities as part of their effort to support the vulnerable and fight against the pandemic.

“The school absorbs eight children in every academic year who are between the ages of 10 to 16 years. Within two years, the children would be enrolled into public schools per their academic performance and their abilities in collaboration with Ghana Education Service,” he said.

Ataa Lartey said the Academy’s objective was to empower the less privileged and vulnerable within the communities to be able to live normal and professional lives.

He said the Academy was faced with financial challenges and called on the government and stakeholders to come to their aid to enable the children lead better lives in the near future.

Apostle Samuel Ayi-Ahene from the Restoration Grace Ministry during the service advised the children to emulate the character and way of life of Jesus Christ as indicated in the Bible. – GNA