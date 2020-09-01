Stop selling water – GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has cautioned landlords, landladies and water vendors to stop selling water to residents and tenants as that was against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive for free water for all as a mitigating factor against the effects of the coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to cushion the citizenry against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, extended the free water policy first announced in April by three months ending September 2020.

This notwithstanding, the GWCL in a statement issued in Accra and copied the Ghanaian Times yesterday said it had come to its notice that some home owners and water vendors were still selling the water in contravention of the Presidential directive.

“It is wrong and illegal for any water vendor or landlord or landlady to sell water during this period; July, August and September 2020,” the statement emphasised.

To meet commercial customers of the water distribution company half-way, the statement urged them to contact the GWCL for their status to be changed.

“All customers in category 612, especially water vendors and house owners who sell water directly to tenants and other members of the community, are to register with the district offices of the GWCL for their categories to be changed, to enable the system generate compensation for them,” the statement said.

Apologising to its customers for what it said were challenges being experienced in the distribution system, the GWCL cautioned against peddling of falsehood about the difficulties, assuring that engineers were working around the clock to have same rectified.

“A cross-section of the consuming public is peddling fabricated stories to the effect that the challenges being experienced in the system now are deliberate.

“Management of GWCL will want to assure our cherished consumers that such stories are false. It is not and cannot be deliberate and it will be appreciated if members of the general public peddling these fabricated stories put an end to it.”

The statement encouraged the general public to contact the GWCL call centre anytime they experienced water supply challenges in their homes and neighbourhood and also report pipe burst and leakages for prompt action.

