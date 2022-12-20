SSTN Ghana inducts new members and executives to lead the network

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (SSTN), Ghana Chapter has inducted 15 new members and executives to lead the Network at an event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The class of 2022, also known as cohort 12, is the most recent group of business leaders and CEOs to complete the Stanford University Graduate School of Business’ Seed Transformation programme, which prepares and empowers them to grow and scale their businesses in order to positively impact the Ghanaian economy.

The new members participated in intensive sessions led by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty and industry experts, who were assisted by Stanford-trained advisors who used experiential approaches.

The mission of the Network is to help local businesses to transition to international players by walking alongside member companies on their transformation journey and paving the way for others to follow through partnerships to grow.

The Network is made up of over 120 Ghanaian owned companies spreading across 16 sectors of the economy and this offers opportunities for growth through vast inter-company networking, trade and referrals.

Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah, the network’s outgoing President, congratulated the new members and urged them to fully integrate into the network, contribute, and participate fully in its activities in her welcome address. “Take up your responsibilities with a cheerful heart.”

Mr Shaibu Ali, MD of KEK Insurance Brokers, spoke on behalf of the new members and thanked Stanford Seed for the rigorous training and the value it will add to their businesses in terms of growth.

Dr Easton Reid who represented the US Ambassador to Ghana urged the members to address obstacles to business growth. He was elated about the transformation agenda of the Stanford University which aims to position businesses in developing countries such as Ghana through the Stanford Seed programme to scale and make meaningful impact.

He added how crucial partnerships are to sustain and grow businesses for the long-term “Through trade partnerships such as AGOA, the US has helped sustain and scale Ghanaian businesses,” he added.

Prof. Samuel Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA inducted the new executives to lead it for the next two years. Carl Richards will lead the network as President, Prince Arkutu as Vice President, Godwin Doagbodzi as Treasurer, ElloenyAmande will oversee the Communications Secretariat, EfuaAppenteng as Secretary and Lydia Fletcher will serve as Events & Learning Officer.

Mr Carl Richards, speaking on behalf of the newly elected executives, thanked the Ghana chapter for its confidence in them and welcomed the new members to the network.

“We are committed to our members’ growth and will assist them in meeting the new challenge that lies ahead by identifying opportunities for growth within the global economy to reduce poverty.” he added.

The network also honoured 13 member businesses at the inaugural SSTN Ghana Transformation Awards. The awards were given to member companies that are thriving and succeeding with their Seed Transformation Plans. Alpha Beta Education Centres Limited, Bewsys, The Automation Ghana Group (TAGG), Bsystems Limited, DBS Industries Limited, Dream Oval Limited, International Community School (ICS), Nyaho Medical Centre, Accra Medical Centre, IT Consortium, Homefoods Processing & Cannery Limited, and Yedent Agro Group of Companies.

