Stay safe in order not to put pressure on frontline workers- EMY Africa Foundation Boss

Daniel Kojo Soboh, Executive Director of EMY Africa and EMY Africa Foundation has cautioned Ghanaians to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols in order not to add pressure on health workers in the country.

Mr. Soboh made this call during a collaborated donation exercise by the Eminent Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Foundation in partnership with the EMY Africa awards 2019 man of the year, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of Special Investments, contributed their quota by presenting PPE to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) in Accra yesterday.

According to Mr. Soboh, Executive Director of EMY Africa and EMY Africa Foundation, the donation exercise was to equip frontline workers at the UGMC to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On his part, it was important to give back to society hence the EMY Africa Foundation decided to make this donation to help health workers fight the COVID-19 by safeguarding their protective needs.

Over the past years, Soboh indicated that there have been donations made by EMY Africa Foundation to the Nouguchi Research Centre and relief items to some foster homes in order to help contain the deadly coronavirus.

The donated items,he hinted was worth GC40,000 and includes, one hand washing station, one temperature reading equipment and dispenser, two veronica buckets, thirty-five packs of special ice water, 10 gallons of liquid soap, 10 packs of tissue rolls, 5 gallons of hand sanitizers, 5 gallons of rubbing alcohol, 20 packs of surgical face masks (each box contains 50 pieces of nose masks), 3 boxes of gloves (each box contains 1000 gloves), 30 branded reusable nose masks and 20 face shields.

The items were received by the administration of the University of Ghana Medical Centre and thanked the EMY Africa Foundation and Dr. Ernest OforiSarpong for the gesture.

Mr. Soboh underscored that, EMY Africa Foundation is a not-for-profit organization in connection with EMY Africa and its objectives is to provide support for the vulnerable in society, promote the welfare of people in need due to poverty, inability or social injustice, to support projects that build up society.

By Alfred NiiArdayAnkrah