State Attorney lands in hot water …debarred by General Legal Council over GH¢400,000 Woyome money

The General Legal Council (GLC) has debarred Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, a lawyer from legal practice in the country, for engaging in a conduct or act that adversely affects the dignity and high standing of the legal profession.

According to the GLC, Ner­quaye-Tetteh in 2011 had an amount of GH¢400, 000 trans­ferred to him through his wife’s bank account in the case Alfred Agbesi Woyome versus Attorney General and Anor.

Consequently, the GLC has ordered that the name of Lawyer Nerquaye-Tetteh be struck off the roll of lawyers in Ghana.

A statement sighted by the Gha­naian Times on the website of the GLC dated January 31, 2024 and signed by the Judicial Secretary and Secretary to the GLC, Justice Cyra Pamela C.A Koranteng JA, said the Disciplinary Committee of GLC made the order on No­vember 23, 2023.

It said the decision of the GLC was made in pursuance of the provisions of section 20 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32) as amended and Regulation 20 of the Legal Profession (Disci­plinary Committee) Rules, 2020 (L.I 2424).

It said the above-named lawyer was charged and convicted on one count under Rule 2 (2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I 613).

“That, he, as a lawyer and Chief State Attorney, having acted as counsel for the State in the case Alfred Agbesi Woyome versus Attorney General and Anor had an amount of Four Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢400, 000) transferred directly from Alfred Woyome into the bank account of his wife, Mrs Gifty Nerquaye-Tetteh, on June 16, 2011, without any reasonable explanation, a conduct or act that adversely affects the dignity and high standing of the legal profes­sion,” the statement said.

The GLC warned that “Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh shall not hold himself out as a lawyer or attend chamber or render or purport to render any professional legal services to the public.

The practicing licence of Ner­quaye-Tetteh is hereby withdrawn forthwith.”

