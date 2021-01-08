Stars’ striker pays bill for patients

Ghana Black Stars and Dalian Yifang FC striker Emmanuel Boateng through the Emmanuel Boateng Foundation, has paid an amount of GH¢40,000 to cover the medical bills of six needy patients at the Accident and Trauma, Maternity and Children’s Wards of the 37 Military Hospital.

The six is made up of two accident victims who have been discharged but are on detention, because they are yet to settle their bills. Others include three mothers at the maternity ward and a child who is yet to undergo surgery.

Boateng who was at the facility on Wednesday afternoon to interact with the patients, gave each patient the amount due to them to set them free as well as sort out their surgeries.

The gesture, according to the Black Stars striker, is his small way to also say thank you to the Lord for the safe delivery of his baby boy Malvin Kofi Boateng last November.

According to him, it has always been his dream to help the needy.

“Charity work has been a part of me since childhood, and it is one thing that has kept him going all these years.

“I have harboured the desire to do this for some time now, so I spoke to the Black Stars team doctor Adams Baba, and he decided to help hunt for the most vulnerable patients at the facility to benefit from the support.”

He noted that the past year has been one of the most difficult one in the life of humanity because of the COVID-19 pandemic and for him being alive and making ends meet, he feels he must lend a hand of support to the needy.

Dr Adam Baba, who is also the chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Medical Committee, thanked the player for the gesture done and for choosing the 37 Military Hospital for the support. He tasked his fellow players to take a cue from the shinning example of Boateng and also do likewise as they would receive equally the blessings that come with such acts.

A teary Madam Joyce Ofori, on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the player for the gesture and prayed for him to succeed in his chosen field of endeavour.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY