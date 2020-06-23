‘Stars players hungry for success’

Ghana’s midfielder Alfred Duncan says that notwithstanding the recent failures, the Black Stars players are hungry for success.

The Stars performed abysmally at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after suffering a Round-of-16 elimination against Tunisia.

The Stars have not won any major trophy since winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982.

The current crop of players has often been described as mercenaries who are only conscious of earning bonuses, adrift of winning titles for Ghana.

The ACF Fiorentina player revealed that the drought was very frustrating which was always a feature when players are conversing among themselves.

“Obviously, it’s something that is very frustrating because most at times, even when we are not at camp and we are in our various clubs, sometimes we get the opportunity to talk to some of the players, (and) it’s something we talk about the most,” Duncan told Citi FM in an interview yesterday.

“It’s something we also have in mind because most of the players also want to be great like the likes of Abedi Pele – obviously; we used to hear about them.

“Even having our team manager Stephen Appiah next to us, you also feel like wanting to win something with the national team or you want to get to the level where the old players got to that made them what they are today.”

The 27-year-old has eight caps for Ghana after marking his debut in November 2012. – citisports