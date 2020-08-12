Star Assurance, Total Petroleum launch ‘Troxi Club’

Star Assurance in collaboration with Total Petroleum has launched the Troxi Club, an enhanced loyalty scheme to support commercial drivers in Accra.

The Troxi Club would primarily support commercial drivers with reduced fuel and cost on lubricants as well as Group Personal Accident Policy and rewards for their loyalty to the Total petroleum brands.

According to the Director of Finance and Administration at Star Assurance, Mr Emmanuel Baiden, the collaboration between the two institutions was aimed at rewarding mutual clients in the transport sector for their loyalty and also as a show of support particularly in this challenging period of the pandemic.

“We believe the coming together of Star Assurance and Total Petroleum Ghana, two solid and well-respected brands in our respective industries will bring far reaching added value to our cherished customers and patrons thereby enriching their lives,” he stated.

He explained that, Troxi Club members upon acquiring star motor policy, get free fuel upon buying insurance at any Total station while Star Assurance would set up point of sales at various Total service stations in addition to the existing Star Assurance branches across the country to serve the Troxi Club members and other Total card bearers.

Total Sales and Marketing Manager, Laurent Gouy expressed delight about the collaboration which would make acquiring insurance very easy for commercial drivers.

He said, the service would be rolled out in 25 Total service stations in Accra and clients would enjoy free fuel based on the type of insurance product purchased.

“Total will continue to offer customers the best through quality and innovative products and services and work tirelessly to ensure that our service stations provide a one-stop destination for all your needs,” he stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Kofi Andoh commended Star Assurance and Total Ghana for the initiative adding that it would deepen insurance penetration in the country.

He called on other organisations to follow the steps of the two companies to bring insurance to the doorstep of every Ghanaian.

