St Louis launches 70th anniversary celebration

Saint Louis Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi at the weekend launched its 70th anniversary on the theme: “Maintaining Our Heritage, Transforming Our World”.

The year-long celebration would be climaxed with the commissioning of various projects of the Institute in November 2022.

Among other activities during the period included Inter House and School competitions, Founding Sisters’ Lectures in Accra, donations to orphanages, soccer match between staff of the School and Opoku Ware School, motivational talks with the big girls, and fund raising dinner in Accra.

The Board Chair of the School, Nana Adu Mensah Asare, in an address called on parents to instill moral principles in their children at home to complement the work of teachers.

“Parents should help from home with proper training, impactation of values and social skills to complement the work of management and staff of the school”, he said.

Nana Asare said it was a shared responsibility for all stakeholders to play their roles in the fulfillment of the mission of the institution.

The Board Chair, who is also the chief of Amakom, Kumasi, gave the assurance that the board would perform its oversight responsibilities to put the interest of the school ahead of any other consideration for the school to continue to be a trailblazer.

The Headmistress, Mrs Ama Kyerewaa Benefo, said In 1952, Saint Louis Secondary was opened with an initial group of 12 girls, but today has a student population of 3,175, made up of 1,665 SHS Two and 1,510 SHS Three.

This, she noted, has overstretched the limited facilities of the school and urged the stakeholders to assist in infrastructural development.

She used the occasion to commend the disciplinary committee of the school for their selfless work and sound decisions.

Mawerehene of the Manhyia Palace, Baffuor Ossei Hyeaman Brentuo IV, who chaired the function pledged to assist the School in the provision of water.

He mentioned a packaging plant on the school’s campus to provide water as he expressed concern about the means of ensuring water for the huge number of students and staff in the school.

Ms Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa in the Ashanti region, an old student of the School stressed the importance of protecting the heritage of the Institute.

“We have a duty”, She said, “to ensure we do not neglect our heritage under the guise of modernisation”, as she called for discipline among the students.

