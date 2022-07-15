SSNIT present 10 vehicles worth GH¢2bn to NPA

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) yesterday presented 10 vehicles estimated at GH₵2billion to ten regional offices of the National Pensioners Association (NPA) in Accra.

Each of the 10 regional offices of the association would receive a vehicle to enhance the operations of the association.

In a brief presentation, the National Chairman, NPA-SSNIT, Mr Sesi Seth Ametefe, said the move was to address the transportation challenges of the association at the regional level.

“The idea of the vehicles was mainly because, most of us come from the interior part of the country and executives constantly visited the regions and districts by their own means, so the vehicles would serve as transportation for easy movements,” he explained.

“This association is formed not only for government sector retirees but all retired workers from the private sector as well in order to support their welfare while leaving behind a footprint for others to follow,” he added.

Mr Ametefe assured that the vehicles would be used for its intended purposes, adding that the drivers had been well trained and cautioned against alcohol, and issued with guidelines and rules governing the operations of the vehicle.

For his part the General Secretary of NPA, Mr Steven Boakye, said the vehicles would be monitored by a “clock in and out device” for its activities at the various regional and districts levels.

“Through my tour at the various places I noticed transportation was the problem for inefficiencies in our duties, so with the leaders of the association we agreed to buy these vehicles to help with duties of the association,” he explained.

Emphasising that the vehicle monitoring would enable members of the association to perform only official duties, while communicating properly about its dealings and contributions to members.

The Northern Regional Branch Chairman, Chief Issah Yahaya, receiving the vehicles stated that it was a great relief to the regions as it would enhance the performance of their activities.

“We have our members scattered in the districts and some localities, sometimes we are unable to get in touch with them because of difficulties in transportation so it is a laudable idea if the regions are supported with vehicles to perform their duties,” he stated.

Chief Yahaya further acknowledged SSNIT for their efforts and inputs with the pensioners as those contributions supported their lives, and had so far helped them maintain their regional and district offices.

“I encourage all members to be a part of SSNIT and renew their membership licence for their own benefit,” he added.

BY ANITA ANKRAH AND IGNATIUS AWUAH TANOE BLAY