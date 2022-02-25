SSNIT Manager raps PFAG for payment of player contributions

A Senior Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) – Nsawam branch, Mrs. Salome Dear Addo, has pressed the need for clubs to pay the contributions of their footballers.

She made the call after leading a delegation to the offices of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the National Coordinator of the SSNIT Footballers Registration, Mr. Nkoo Joseph, Mrs. Addo appealed to the leadership of PFAG to actively get involved in the education of football administrators on the need to pay the SSNIT contributions of players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and the Division One League (DOL).

Madam Salome stated that the mission of SSNIT was “to provide income security for workers in Ghana through excellent business practices,” and wondered why footballers were being left out of the pension scheme.

“Indeed, it’s a cheat on players to be left out by their clubs and the sporting industry as a whole. SSNIT have the law backing us but we want to employ diplomacy in a friendly atmosphere through education. We, therefore, need you on board to speak to your football people to do the right thing,” she stressed.

The SSNIT Nsawam Branch Manager disclosed that about 95 per cent of GPL clubs have been registered but some are not complying.

She threw light on the voluntary side of the contributions, the invalidity type of the benefits and other types of benefits that the footballers stand to gain in future.

Founder and General Secretary of PFAG, Anthony Baffoe, acknowledged the concerns of the delegation, promising to join the SSNIT team when necessary for the education of club administrators and other related activities.

Head of Player Relations at PFAF, Yussif Chibsah, outlined steps being taken so far by the GFA and other stakeholders to assist in the welfare of all players.

BY JOHN VIGAH