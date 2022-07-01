Spurs agree £60m deal to sign Everton forward

Tottenham have agreed a £60m deal with Everton to sign Richarlison.

Tottenham offered £40m in writing at 4pm on Wednesday and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright initially went away, believing the offer was insufficient.

Spurs will pay an initial £50m with a further £10m in add-ons.

Everton were not happy with the overall £60m package but had to accept that fee for the June 30 deadline to ensure Frank Lampard has wriggle room in the transfer market.

The agreement was reached very late on Wednesday night with the player now set to undergo a medical in the coming days in Brazil ahead of completing the move.

Richarlison will become Spurs’ fourth summer signing after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma. Spurs are also closing in on a loan deal for Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

Everton are understood to be under pressure to bring themselves in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules before the end of their financial year, which is midnight tonight. -Sky Sports