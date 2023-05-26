Sports Minister praises Accra Lions

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Musta­pha Ussif, has lavished praises on Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Accra Lions, for their recent achieve­ments and contribution towards the development of football in Ghana.

The sector minister is im­pressed with the performance of the newly-promoted club and appealed to other clubs to emulate them.

Speaking at a press con­ference in Accra on Tuesday where the club unveiled their new partner, German Legend, Lothar Matheus, he said, “Con­gratulations to Accra Lions for achieving this big goal for yourselves, you started not long ago, but you have already made a mark in Ghana football.”

“This achievement is a very big step that you have taken, and we are very grateful for it.

“To our legendary, Lothar Mattheus, we congratulate you for the investment that you are doing for Ghana football.

“I want to appeal to others to emulate what you are doing by investing in sports to develop talents for mother Ghana and also for our clubs,” he added.

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressed his profound grat­itude to the leadership of the club for the initiative.

He said, “the good environ­ment we have created as an association is encouraging, we would continue to encourage investors to come to Ghana and to put in their investment in the Ghanaian football industry.”

The President of the Pro­fessional Footballers Associ­ation of Ghana (PFAG), Mr Anthony Baffoe, commended the club for the initiative. —GN