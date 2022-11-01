Sports Minister, FA boss join others in‘Walk with the Legends’

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr Kurt Okraku, joined scores of football fans to embark on a walk as part of awareness creation over the Black Stars participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The walk dubbed ‘Walk with the Legends’ was held on the Aburi hills as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

It brought together other high profile personalities in the football industry including FA Vice President and Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Mr Mark Addo and Mr Kwesi Agyemang, a Vice Chairman on the Stars committee.

The dignitaries begun the walk from Ayi Mensah and ended at the Aburi Hills.

Also in attendance were figures of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) led by its President Samuel OseiKuffuor and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.

Others included former national stars John Painstil, Derek Boateng, AsamoahGyan, Augustine Arhinful, AwukuIssaka, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Vorsah, Richard Kingston, Kwame Ayew, Rev. Osei Kofi and Edward Ansah.

Others were Sam Johnson, Laryea Kingson, Yaw Acheampong, Yaw Preko, Peter Ofori Quaye, Maxwell Konadu, Emmanuel Armah, known in football circles as Senegal, Frimpong Manso, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Prince Tagoe.

The rest were Abdul Razak, James Kuuku Dadzie, Ibrahim Sunday, Hamza Mohammed, Dan Owusu and Mallam Yahaya.

The day’s activities were crowned with a‘Legends Dinner’ at the Event Centre – East Legon at 6pm.

Ghana is set for a record fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the Black Stars are paired with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H. –GFA

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER