Speed up work on K’dua Sports Stadium …Sports Minister tells contractors

The Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mus­tapha Ussif, has asked contractors engaged for the Koforidua Stadium reconstruc­tion, Awacon Ghana Limited, to speed up to complete the facility on time.

The Minister who inspected the stadium being renovated into an ultra-modern multipurpose youth and sports centre said he was unimpressed with the speed of works and tasked the contractors to speed up the process to com­plete it on time for commissioning in April.

In 2018, the government cut the sod for the reconstruction of the over 60 year-old Koforidua Sports Stadium into a modern edifice as one of the 10 multipurpose youth resource centres being constructed across the country.

The facility was scheduled to be completed within a year, but work halted following the COVID-19 pandemic and its related economic challenges.

In January this year, the Minister instructed that works resumed on all the facilities.

The Minister had since followed up with inspections to ensure that works were completed as sched­uled, especially with the second phase.

The centres, when completed, would house a 5,000 sitting capac­ity stadium expandable to 10,000, an eight lane running tracks, tennis court, a gymnasium, basketball court, handball courts, ICT centre, entrepreneurship center and a restaurant.

The Minister cautioned contrac­tors working on the second phase of the Koforidua Stadium renova­tion against any further delays.

“I am assured that the facility would be completed by April. Government is committed to the completion of the facilities as well as the other infrastructure for sports development,” he stated.

He said the government has invested about $200m in ensuring that facilities were ready for the African Games.

“The Legon Sports Stadium is taking shape with a huge warm-up track also being built while. The rugby federation would get a stan­dard stadium which could host any international rugby competition after the Games,” he stated.

At Borteyman, he said, the access road to the Tema Motorway was also under construction.

“That centre would have an international standard aquatic centre and a multipurpose hall for indoor games including boxing, basketball, table tennis, judo and badminton,” he added.

“It would also have five tennis courts with one covered specta­tor’s stand and a 10-seater VIP stand and many other centres and features.”

The Eastern Regional Minis­ter, Mr Seth Acheampong, said the projects would be monitored closely to avert further delays.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NYA, Mr Pius Hadzide, commended the govern­ment and the sector Minister for the commitment towards youth development.

