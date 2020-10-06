Spanish government donates to Ghana Immigration Service

The Spanish government has presented vehicles and Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to enhance their operations.

Comprising six Mitsubishi L200 cross-country vehicles, 23 desktop computers and 10 printers, the donation, according to the Spanish government, is to support Ghana to manage irregular migration and other cross border crime.

These were contained in a statement issued by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs of GIS and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

It said the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Alicia Rico Perez del Pulgar, presenting the items, noted that the fight against irregular migration and transnational organised crime required collective effort as it was a transnational challenge that needed to be tackled by countries of origin, transit and destination.

It said the ambassador described the donation as a demonstration of Spain’s commitment to strengthening the existing relationship between the two countries and was hopeful that the donation would serve its purpose.

Alluding to the fact that irregular migration could affect security and stability of countries, the statement quoted her saying “Migration will be productive and beneficial only if it is regularised in the spirit of shared responsibilities, mutual trust and full respect for human rights.”

According to the statement, the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the presentation would complement government’s efforts at resourcing State Security Agencies to ensure the needed internal peace, public safety and social stability for national development.

He is said to have noted that, cross-border crimes and irregular migration were better fought through international cooperation, adding that, a key component of the cooperation between Ghana and Spain was the common interest of addressing irregular migration and human trafficking issues.

The statement said the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah-Takyi said the donation would augment the reviewed border strategy adopted in the face of COVID-19 and other security concerns.

He thanked the Spanish government for the donation and assured that the equipment would be put to good use.