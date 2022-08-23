South Africa’s Tau parts ways with Egyptian giants Ahly

Percy Tau has parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns follows Pitso Mosimane who had brought him to the club, after a short spell at English club Brighton.

Tau enjoyed regular game time while under Mosimane, Tau signed for Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly SC in 2021 on a two year contract.

He made 22 appearances finding the back of the net five times

Tau played in the 2021 CAF Super Cup on December 22, in which he assisted Al Ahly’s goal in the eventual penalty shoot-out victory, in which he scored.

Meanwhile, Zamalek have officially been crowned champions of the Egyptian Premier League after their closest rivals Pyramids FC (Fagrie Lakay’s side) dropped points last night. – SuperSport