Solomon Tagoe wins 2023 Tour du Ghana

Young cyclist, Solomon Tagoe,won the 2023 Tour du Ghana cycling champi­onship which ended at Ablekuma in Accra on Sunday.

The Quickstep Club roller beat over 60 cyclists in the five-day event to walk away with the leader’s jersey sponsored by Pro Keiren powerhouse, Derbywheel.

Tagoe thus secures a slot for an all paid expenses to participate in the Derbywheel Pro Keiren cycling competition in the United Kingdom later this year.

The final criterium was a heated 10 lap assignment covering a distance of 89km.

Before the commencement of the last stage, Sky Team cyclist, Prince Tetteh,wore the Derby­wheel Pro Keiren yellow jersey but

was overthrown by a determined Tagoe in the final race.

Tagoe received a cash prize of GH¢5,000and souvenirs from the sponsors.

The stage, however was won by Victor Cudjoe of Gutten Club who finished in a time of 2hrs 16min 53secs.

Cudjoe also won the Best Fighter jersey as well as the Green Jersey signifying the best by points.

Prince Quaye wore the White Jersey to maintain the best young­est by time.

The best team was awarded to Quickstep.

In the women and youth category, the overall stage winner went to Reginald Hammond with the overall best by time going to Farrakhan Shaaban Mohammed of River Park Accra.

