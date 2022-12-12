 SMEs urged to use MTN Ayoba platform to showcase products

Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups have been urged to use the MTN Ayoba platform to showcase their businesses to the local and global market.

Chief Executive Officer of Ayoba, Burak Akanci who made the call during an interaction with the media said SMEs could gain local and international traction through Ayoba.

He said Ayoba was zero rated and individuals and businesses could access the platform and advertise their products free of charge.

He said Ayoba currently had more than 15 million users across the global and about 2.5 million users in Ghana.

MTN Ghana launched the social media platform in 2020 to allow digital consumers as well content creators to download and upload information for free of charge.

Digital consumers could access fashion, sports, entertain­ment news, games and music free of charge.

Mr Akanci said Ayoba was created to provide access to content and modern communi­cation tools to digital consumers for free.

He said the platform was created with three pillars such as communication, content and micro application.

On communication, Mr Akanci said the objective of the platform was to provide users opportunity to access voice and video calls.

For content, he said the plat­form was created to allow people to have access to quality content and for content developers to upload their products on the platform free of charge.

Mr Akanci said the third pillar of Ayoba, which is micro applica­tion was to provide opportunity for budding application devel­opers to upload their games and applications on the platform.

Asked about the future of Ayoba, Mr Akanci said “We would like to see Ayoba in a way that every user finds satisfaction in using the platform.

“We want to become a platform service providers find value and traction,” Mr Akanci said.

He said 23 more languages were being introduced on the Ayoba platform to help more people to access the platform.

The Ayoba CEO said to help SMEs and Start-Ups to build thriving businesses, Ayoba Ac­celerator programme had been introduced to build the capacity of owners of small businesses and start-ups.

Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Dario Bianchi, said about 1000 agents had been recruited across the country to market the products in markets and other social places.

He said the company was ad­vertising the products on digital channels to increase adoption.

He said there are about 20 applications on Ayoba and half of the applications were devel­oped by Ghanaian Start-ups.