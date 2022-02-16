SMEs urged to participate in international trade

The Principal Export Development Officer at Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ms Nelly Spio-Abaidoo, says Ghanaian SMEs have the potential to participate in international trade.

She said, “Most SMEs have the quality of product needed in international trade, but what is lacking is preparedness in terms of packaging and negotiation aside proper business documentation and registration”.

Ms Spio-Abaidoo was speaking at a five-day workshop for some women-led businesses to expose them to relevant information in the international trade arena and help them to compete in available market across the globe.

The training programme is being organised in collaboration with the Trade Facilitation Office (TF) of Canada to create a sustainable trade partnership for exporters from Ghana with their counterparts in Canada.

The event would provide a unique and valuable platform for businesses to familiarise with the best practices around trade shows, steps in cross-cultural negotiations and factors affecting pricing in an export market, among others.

The Zonal Officer of GEPA, in the Western and Western North Regions, Ms Ursula Tawiah, explained that the core mandate of the Authority was to promote, facilitate and develop non-traditional export products.

She said the training was to encourage the women to collaborate to take advantage of the export markets.

Mr Albert KassimDiawura, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, said the training programme was part of GEPA’s efforts to groom exporters for easy access to external markets and ultimately to shore up exports.

He said international trade, unlike the local market, had restrictions and specifics that must be adhered to in terms of product certifications and the legalities of trade and export documentation.

The Deputy Chief Executive said it was relevant that exporters were introduced to emerging trends in international trade.

“We realised that we have a lot of women who are doing well in the export trade business, and it is important to build their capacities to enable them to overcome the challenges in the international trade arena. -GNA