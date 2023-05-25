SIGA Director-General honoured for contributions to public sector management

The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA),Mr Edward Boateng was on Monday honoured at the seventh Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO)’s Summit for his excellent contributions to public sector management.

The summit was held on the theme, ‘Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance, Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity. A Private -Public Sector CEO Dialogue and Learning.’

Mr Boateng in an acceptance speech read on his behalf lauded the organisers of the summit for recognising SIGA’s accomplishments.

He highlighted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visionary efforts in establishing SIGA to ensure the profitable operations of Specified Entities.

Mr Boateng also appreciated his team for their hard work and purpose to duty, which led to him receiving the award.

He said SIGA was working tirelessly with the Specified Entities to rise to the occasion and to create the economic super highway where businesses could thrive without being constrained by unnecessary bureaucracy.

“This will make Ghana a hub of economic prosperity, attracting both local and foreign investments,” he added.

Mr Boateng therefore used the opportunity to encourage staff of SIGA to keep striving and to be torchbearers in carrying out SIGA’s mandate.

The Ghana CEO’s Summit, a renowned forum for encouraging dialogue and collaboration among corporate executives, featured a number of thought-provoking sessions, including presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics.

Experts shared useful concepts and strategies as they discussed digital transformations and their economic implications and highlighted success stories and a road map for creating a conducive business environment.

The summit also featured a vibrant business fair where exhibitors proudly displayed their wares. This exhibition provided companies with a unique opportunity to promote their offerings, forge potential partnerships and contributed to the summit’s goal of supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth in Ghana.