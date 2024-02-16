Siblings granted bail for assaulting public officers

The Ashaiman Cir­cuit Court has granted GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties each, one of which is to bejustified, to two siblings, who verbally assaulted public officers and disturbed court proceedings.

Qld Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osumanu, the siblings, pleaded not guilty to five counts of assault on public officers, offensive conduct and disturbance of court.

They used unprinted words on police personnel and a janitor at the Ashaiman District Court.

The court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga, granted accused bail,­

following the application of Ms Harriet Ampah-Benning, counsel.

The lawyer informed the court that Aishatu was nursing a one-year-old baby, while Osumanu was a man of substance, who would not jump bail.

The court adjourned the case to March 25, 2024, for case man­agement conference (CMC).

Police Chief Inspector Chris­tian Oscar Norgbedzi, prosecuting, said the complainants in the case are Ms Millicent Zogli, a janitor, at the Ashaiman District Court.

Hesaid the second, third, and fourth complainants, respectively, were Inspector Henry Tetteh Nar­tey, a prosecutor, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, a Court Warrant Officer (CWO), and Lance Corpo­ral Rebecca Addo, also a CWO.

The prosecution stated that the complainants arrested and brought to the Ashaiman Divisional CID the two for disturbing court sitting.

Chief Insp Norgbedzi said the suspects attacked and insulted the complainants, who tried to call them to order.

He said that the siblings ac­companied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, to court in respect of a civil suit against her.

According to the prosecution, while in the immediate vicinity of the court, Safianu publicly verbally assaulted the first complainant.

Chief Insp Norgbedzi said that peeved by the court’s judgement against their mother, the siblings made noise to disturb court pro­ceedings.

Following their behaviour, the policemen (complainants) attempt­ed to call them to order, but they fiercely resisted, attacked, and rained insults on them.

Chief Insp Norgbedzi said the siblings were arrested and taken to court. —GNA