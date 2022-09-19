SES HD PLUS Ghana launches promotion to reward customers

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, has launched a promotion to reward loyal customers of the company.

Dubbed “Orekodo Double Double’ the promotion running from September 15 to December 5, 2022, is meant to allow television audiences enjoy the upcoming world football tournament, the World Cup, in high-definition quality and also reward them with exciting prizes.

Under the promotion, which is being run on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority, both existing and new customers stand the chance of winning about 1,700 exciting rewards including 65 and 55 inch smart television sets, irons, blenders, microwave ovens and other souvenirs.

The ultimate three winners in the two mini draws slated for October 24, 2022 and December 15, 2022, including their partners, would enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

Speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS Ghana, Theodore Asampong, reiterated the company’s commitment to quality viewing television experience through educative and entertainment programmes in high-definition and said the promotion was to reward existing and new customers of the company to enjoy a free trip to Dubai.

He said SES HD PLUS Ghana was also collaborating with its partners to provide Ghanaians a platform to watch the world’s biggest football tournament in high definition pictures as the company did for the 2021 African Cup of Nations this year and the UEFA and Euro 2020.

He said both existing and new customers who participated in the promotion stood the chance to win an all-expense trip with their partners to Dubai during the Christmas.

To qualify for the promotion, he said new subscribers had to purchase HD+ Decoders bearing promotion stickers at any authorised dealer of the company nationwide within the promotion window.

“Existing HD+ subscribers and users of HD+ Decoders without the promotion stickers are required to have an active commercial subscription of three months and above during the promotion period. Upon meeting the minimum requirements, participants are to dial *844*8# to register and follow the prompts to stand a chance to win big,” MrAsampong stated.

The CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana indicated that the HD+ Decoders offered features that gave viewers control of their television viewing moments such as the ability to pause, record and reverse live television.

He said viewers could also watch television on the go via the My HD PLUS application on mobile phones and tablets with free data that HD+ provided every month to users on the application.

MrAsampong indicated that HD+ Decoders delivered more than 100 channels in satellite and digital for free and provided superior features such as a seven-day electronic programming guide, parental access control and logical numbering system to make it easier to locate channels.

The Marketing Manager of NLA and Caritas, Bernard Buamah, for his remarks said the promotion was being run under the NLA Caritas Lottery platform and was genuine.

He entreated the public to take part in the promotion to enjoy exciting prizes and support the development of the country.

Mr Buamah said the fees companies to use the Caritas platform for promotions were invested in corporate social investments in the provisions of potable water and healthcare facilities.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE