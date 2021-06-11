SES HD Plus Ghana launches promo

SES HD Plus Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, has launched of its ‘Eboso FeeliFeeli’ promo to allow TV audiences to enjoy this season’s live sports programmes in high-definition (HD) quality.

Via the promo, that started from June 7 and expected to end August 9, customers can buy the HD+ Decoder for a discounted price of GH¢ 89.99 and enjoy a free subscription period of three months.

According to the company, extending the benefits of high definition television quality as well as delivering world class TV viewing experiences to the free-to-air (FTA) TV market remains one of the focused areas for the company.

Mr. Theodore Asampong, Director of the company, said “There is a fast-growing demand for HD TV experience in Ghana as we get close to the start of the live sports season. We are happy to meet this demand by lowering the cost of HD+ Decoder and increasing the free subscription period from two to three months, making this an unbeatable offer for sports fans today.”

Apart from the top local channels broadcasting in HD quality on the HD+ Service, the HD+ Decoder also offers over 100 channels in SD with superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and been arranged according to genres.