Senya Bereku chiefs decry land guard activities … call on Interior Minister to intervene

Chiefs and elders of Senya Bereku in Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, yesterday em­barked on peaceful demonstra­tion to register their displeasure about activities of land guards, who terrorise residents of the area

According to the chiefs, all efforts to stop the illegal activities that continue to disturb peace in the area, have not yielded any positive results.

The demonstrators, therefore, appealed to the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, to inter­vene and ensure that law and or­der prevail in the area, to enable residents to go about their social and economic activities freely.

They carried placards with inscriptions “Gomoa Fetteh is the headquarters of land guards,” “say no to landguards activi­ties,” “IGP your silence speaks volume,” and “no trespassing of Senya land” among others.

Acting President of the Senya Bereku Traditional Council, Nenyi Kweku Kormitey III, who led the demonstration, that took place at Senya Bereku, condemned the unlawful en­croachment on land in the area, resulting in violence.

He cited the tragic death of Lance Corporal Michael of the Ghana Army, at the Kasoa Mil­lennium City, over land dispute, describing it as an unfortunate incident, which could have been prevented.

Nenyi Kweku Kormitey urged individuals or entities de­veloping land in the area to seek proper authorisation to avoid any future disputes.

“Investors and individuals must use correct channels to acquire land to avoid future conflicts,” he advised.

Nenyi Kweku Kormitey III called for dialogue, respect for the law and fair arbitration in achieving peaceful resolution to all land disputes in the area.

FROM RAISSA SAMBOU, KASOA